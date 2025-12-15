Norsemen Earn Point in Minot

Published on December 15, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

St. Cloud Norsemen News Release







The St. Cloud Norsemen came away with one point up in Minot over the weekend after a 1-0 loss in overtime on Friday and a 5-1 loss on Saturday.

Friday night the Norsemen battled to a scoreless tie, but it was Minot who came away with the overtime winner. Beck Liden made 31 saves for the Norsemen.

Saturday night the Minotauros took control early with three first period goals and never looked back. Alex Sandhu scored his 10th of the season for the Norsemen in the 2nd period with assists from Avry Shaw and Gabe Gallivan, but Minot added two more in the 3rd period to seal the victory. Trenton Peterson made 30 saves for the Norsemen.

St. Cloud (9-13-4 - 22 pts) will take on the Minnesota Mallards (6-13-2-1 - 15 pts) in a home and home series this weekend. Puck drop is at 7 pm Friday night from Forest Lake, and at 6:30 on Saturday night from the MAC. Tickets are available at the door or on the Norsemen website at stcloudnorsemen.com

Stream all the action on NAHLTV.com powered by West Central Technology.







North American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.