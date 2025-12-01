Norsemen Drop Two at Home

Published on December 1, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

St. Cloud Norsemen News Release







The St. Cloud Norsemen lost another one goal game 6-5 to the Minnesota Mallards on Friday and fell to the Austin Bruins 5-1 on Saturday night.

Friday night the Minnesota Mallards took the lead midway through the 1st period on the power play but Sam Kartch tied the game at 1-1 a few minutes later with assists from Wyatt Farrell and Beck Liden. Vinny Hart scored midway through the 2nd period off an assist from Svante Strandberg to give the Norsemen a brief 2-1 lead. The Mallards surged back ahead though with three goals to close out the period with a 4-2 lead. The Mallards scored again five minutes into the extending their lead to 5-2. St. Cloud came alive in the final five minutes scoring three goals with two shorthanded. Gabe Bugeaud, Luke Pazzia, and Alex Sandhu all scored down the stretch but the comeback stalled in the final minute sending the Mallards home with the 6-5 victory.

Saturday night the Norsemen welcomed the Austin Bruins to the MAC for the first time this season, and it was all Austin through the first two periods. Trailing 4-0 in the 3rd William Esterbrooks spoiled the shutout with his 7th of the year off an assist from Alex Sandhu. Austin added an empty netter for the 5-1 final.

St. Cloud (7-12-3) will host Aberdeen (14-6-1-1) this weekend at the MAC. It's Omni Training Facility Night on Friday with puck drop at 7 pm and Toys for Tots Night on Saturday with puck drop at 6:30 pm. Bring a toy to donate and get a discount at the door plus and entry to win a Norsemen signed Jersey. Tickets are available at the door or online at stcloudnorsemen.com

Stream every game on NAHLTV.com powered by West Central Technology.







North American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.