Wings Take First Loss to Watertown During Pre-Thanksgiving Game

Published on December 1, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings hosted the Watertown Shamrocks in an annual Thanksgiving Eve game in the Odde. After this game, the Wings would have their off-weekend for the year, while the rest of the teams in the Central Division would continue Regular Season play. The Wings would unfortunately take their first loss to the Shamrocks since the Shamrocks started their Organization during the 2024-2025 season.

The Wings would start strong right away when at the 10:55 mark, Mankato University commit Caden Lee would score for the Wings with assists coming from Cooper Anderson and Owen Pitters. Later, at the 3:58 mark, Zan Spari-Leben would score again for the Wings with assists coming from Keaton Weis and Charlie Burchfield. Just after that, the Wings would find themselves on the Power Play, but would not be able to extend their lead further. The Wings would head into the locker room with a 2-0 lead over the Shamrocks.

In the second period, it would be all Shamrocks. Right away at the 18:20 mark, Erick Comstock would score, getting their first goal of the game. Both teams would then see the penalty box after this goal, but neither team would be successful on the man-advantage. However, Justin Obrachta would score at the 9:16 mark tying the game between the Wings and the Shamrocks. After no additional scoring for the period, the second period would end with a score of 2-2.

Again, the third period would be all Shamrocks, and the Wings would not be able to come back. At the 17:39 mark, Owen Chartier would score, giving the Shamrocks their first lead of the game. After some back and forth action in the period, and it looking like the Wings might be able to score again, Owen Chartier would get his second goal of the game, extending the Watertown lead even further. As time was winding down on the clock, the Wings would pull their goaltender in an attempt to tie the game or win it, but their attempt would be unsuccessful as Zach Boren would score into the empty net. Watertown would leave the Odde Ice Center with their first ever win against the Wings with a score of 5-2.

Adam Dybal was in net for the Wings stopping 33 of 37, and ended the night with a .931 GAA.

After on off-weekend, the Wings now look ahead to traveling to St. Cloud to take on the Norsemen, a team they haven't seen since early October. After traveling there, they will come back to the Odde to take on the Minnesota Mallards.

For all things Wings, be sure to follow us on all of our social media!







North American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2025

Wings Take First Loss to Watertown During Pre-Thanksgiving Game - Aberdeen Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.