Wings Split with Bismarck in Tight Defensive Contest in the VFW

Published on November 24, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Wings traveled up to Bismarck, ND for the first time of the Regular Season and were able to split with the Bobcats in a specialty teams war. Although they were not able to get the win on Friday, they would be able to bounce back on Saturday and stay strong defensively.

(Friday, Nov. 21st - VFW Sports Center, Bismarck, ND) Right away in the first period, the Wings would have to go to the penalty box, and would have to go on the kill. They would be able to kill off the Bismarck Power Play, and throughout the first period, would outshoot the Bobcats. Towards the end of the first period, the Bobcats would take major penalties, putting the Wings on a 5-minute major Power Play. This Power Play would go for the rest of the first period, and extend into the second as well. Neither team would score in the first period, so both teams would head into their locker rooms tied at 0.

In the second period, the Wings would remain on their Power Play, but unfortunately would not be able to find the back of the net. Throughout the second period, the teams would trade penalties back and forth, but neither team would be able to score. That is, until the 7:20 mark in the second when Mark Evans would score for the Bobcats on their Power Play. Shortly after, Easton Edwards for the Wings would score his seventh goal of the season with assists coming from Matthew Martin and Jibber Kuhl. At the 2:01 mark, the Wings would take an untimely penalty which would set the Bobcats up on the Power Play yet again. With just 33 seconds left in the period, Bismarck's Cooper Williams would score another Power Play goal, reclaiming their lead. The score would be 2-1 in Bismarck's favor heading into the final period of the night.

To start the third period, the Wings would find themselves in the box yet again, and just two seconds into the Bobcats Power Play, Frantisek Broz would score for them, extending their lead. After some more trading of penalties, and some back and forth play, the Wings would be able to find the back of the net again when Brody Dustin would get his third goal of the season with help from Jonathan Doucette and Taven James. As time was clicking down on the clock, the Wings would pull their goaltender in an attempt to take the game to overtime, or win the game. Unfortunately though, Bismarck's Cooper Williams would score into the empty net. However, Easton Edwards would score shortly after, bringing life back to the Wings bench. After, the Bismarck goaltender would have to make some huge saves in order to keep the Bobcats ahead in the score column. And, as the scoreboard hit zero, the Bobcats would win game one of the weekend.

Adam Dybal was in net for the Wings on Friday stopping 32 of 35 shots, and ending the night with a 0.914 SV%.

(Friday, Nov. 21st - VFW Sports Center, Bismarck, ND) Saturday's game would be a turnaround from Friday's for the Wings. In the first period, although the Bobcat's Charlie Kresl would score first at the 15:18 mark, towards the end of the period, Bismarck would find themselves on the Penalty Kill. At the 2:15 mark, Owen Pitters would score his twelfth goal of the season, and on the Power Play. This goal would be assisted by Cooper Anderson and Sam Scheetz. The teams would be tied at one heading into the second period.

In the second period, it would be mainly the Wings that would take over the game. To start, Cooper Anderson would score, with assists coming from Charlie Burchfield and Taven James. Shortly after, Matthew Martin would get his first goal of the evening and extending the Wings lead. This goal would be assisted by Brody Dustin and Easton Edwards. At the 7:11 mark, Noah Ziskie would score for the Bobcats trying to bring life back to their bench. Instead, at the 3:14 mark, Finn Safir would score again for the Wings with help with Easton Edwards and Matthew Martin. To end the period, Bismarck would find themselves on the Penalty Kill again, and Matthew Martin would score his second goal of the night, and the Wings second Power Play goal of the night. This time, the goal would be assisted by Cooper Anderson and Sam Scheetz. The Wings would have a 5-2 lead heading into the final period of the night. After the fifth goal from the Wings, Bismarck would pull their starting goaltender, and put in their backup as well.

The third period would be a defensive match between the two teams. The Wings would start with having to kill off penalties, and would come out successful. At the end of the period, the Wings would end the period on extended Power Plays, unable to give the Bobcats a chance to pull their goaltender, and get any more scoring chances. Without any more scoring in the third period, the Wings would get the Saturday night win with a score of 5-2.

Willum Braun was in net for the Wings on Saturday stopping 26 of 28 shots, and ended the night with a .929 SV%.

The Wings now look to taking on the Watertown Shamrocks in the Odde Ice Center on Wednesday, November 26th for a Thanksgiving Eve game before their weekend off. You can get you tickets at all C-Express locations in Aberdeen, at tickets.aberdeenwings.com, or at the Lincoln Repair Aberdeen Box Office!

Then, they head to St. Cloud to take on the Norsemen on December 5th and 6th.

For all things Wings, be sure to follow us on all of our social media!







North American Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.