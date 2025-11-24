Norsemen Pick up Road Win at North Iowa

Published on November 24, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The St. Cloud Norsemen beat the North Iowa Bulls 4-2 on Saturday night in Mason City, IA.

Samuel Misak opened the scoring with his 4th of the season off assists from Sam Crane and Riley Fast to give the Norsemen a 1-0 lead after twenty minutes of play. St. Cloud then bookended the 2nd period with goals from Gabriel Bugeaud and Gabe Gallivan. Tanner Hunt and Luke Pazzia assisted on Bugeaud's 10th of the year, and Misak and Crane set up Gallivan for his 2nd goal in as many weekends. North Iowa came back with a couple of their own to make it a tight 3rd period, but William Esterbrooks sealed the victory scoring a power play goal with time winding down. Gallivan and Wyatt Farrell picked up the assists. Gallivan, Misak, and Sam Crane each had 2-point nights. Beck Liden looked sharp in net stopping 31 of 33 shots for his 7th victory.

St. Cloud (7-10-3 - 17 pts) will close out November with two home games against the Minnesota Mallards (4-10-2-1 - 11 pts) on Friday and the Austin Bruins (11-5-2-1 - 25 pts) on Saturday. Puck drop from the MAC is 7 pm on Friday and 6:30 pm on Saturday night. Tickets available on our ticket page or at the door.

