Norsemen Salvage Point Saturday Night against Minot

Published on November 3, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

St. Cloud Norsemen News Release







St. Cloud outshot Minot both games this weekend, but it was the Minotauros who came away with the road sweep. After being shutout 2-0 on Friday night, the Norsemen fought back from a 2-0 deficit on Saturday to eventually force overtime. Just past the midway point of the game Saturday night, Sam Crane scored a power play goal to breathe some life into the Norsemen. Alex Sandhu and William Esterbrooks assisted on Crane's seventh of the year. Sam Kartch then scored a few minutes later to tie the game with assists from Ryan Flaherty and Svante Strandberg. Minot came right back to re-establish the lead at 3-2 heading into the third. St. Cloud kept the pressure on throughout the third looking for the equalizer and finally got it from Alex Sandhu with just under a minute to play sending the game into OT. Gabe Bugeaud assisted on Sandhu's seventh of the year. Minot spoiled the comeback though scoring the game winner about three minutes into overtime. The Norsemen won't have to wait long for their crack at redemption as they will head to Minot this weekend. Puck drop from the Magic City will be 7:35 Friday and Saturday night.

