Norsemen Earn Split with OT Thriller

Published on October 20, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The St. Cloud Norsemen pulled out a thrilling victory in the last minute of overtime to earn a weekend split over the Mallards.

Gabe Bugeaud scored with forty one seconds left in overtime to give the Norsemen a thrilling victory in a back and forth battle with the Mallards on Saturday night. The Mallards opened the scoring four minutes into the first, but the Norsemen responded three minutes later when Avry Shaw scored his first NAHL goal with an assist from Cristian Nichols. The Mallards came right back to regain the lead for a 2-1 lead after one. Cole Bies scored his first NAHL goal for the lone goal in the second period. Wyatt Farrell gave the Norsemen their first lead in the game with just under nine minutes to play off an assist from Ryan Flaherty, but the Mallards responded again tying the game two minutes later to force the eventual overtime and setting the stage for Bugeaud's game winner. Beck Liden made 24 saves for the victory in net.

St. Cloud (5-5-1) will take on the North Iowa Bulls in a home and home series this weekend. Puck drop is 7:10 Friday night from Mason City, and at 6:30 on Saturday night from the MAC. Get your tickets at the door, online at tickets.stcloudnorsemen.com or just click the ticket tab above.

