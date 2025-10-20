Aberdeen Wings Split with North Iowa, Take Second Loss of the Season

Published on October 20, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings traveled to Mason City Iowa for their first Divisional road trip of the season to take on the North Iowa Bulls. They were able to come away with a dominating win on Friday, but could not complete the sweep on Saturday as they would come away with a loss only with a one goal differential.

(Friday, October 17th - Mason City Arena, Mason City, IA) The entire game between the Wings and the Bulls would be a back and forth match, and right away in the first, the Wings would go on the Penalty Kill. Fortunately, the specialty teams for the Wings would come up strong, and the Bulls would not be able to produce a goal off of this chance. Shortly after though, Parker Osborn for the Bulls would be the first to get on the board. After the goal would be scored, it would be North Iowa's turn to go to the box, and it would be Aberdeen's time to go on the Power Play. Just under a minute after the Bulls would get on the board, Owen Pitters would score his 10th goal of the season, and it would be a Power Play goal. This goal would be assisted by Matthew Martin, and Sam Scheetz. Three minutes later, Jonathan Doucette would give the Wings the lead scoring his 3rd goal of the season, with assists coming from Ryder Millar and Keaton Weis. In the final few minutes of the period, Denis Kuzmenkov would score, tying the game again between the teams, but Keaton Weis would again give the Wings the lead, with assists from Gavin Reed and Jonathan Doucette. As time was running out for the first period, the Wings would go on the Power Play again, and with just 8 seconds remaining on the clock, Owen Pitters would score his second goal of the period, and the second Power Play goal of the game. And again, assists for this goal would be from Mattew Martin and Sam Sheetz. The score would be 4-2 with the Wings in the lead heading into the second period.

Just under three minutes into the second period, Jack Sullivan would cut the lead between the teams and two minutes after that we would have a tie game again when Vitaliy Korolyuk would score. After, it would seem an all out brawl would start. Both teams would have two players going to the box. Shortly after, Eason Edwards would get his 3rd goal of the season with assists coming from Sam Scheetz and Cooper Anderson, as the wings would retake their lead again. This would ultimately be the game-winning-goal. For the rest of the period, it would seem like both teams would have good scoring chances, and the goaltenders would be doing backflips in order to keep the puck out of the back of the net. With just over two minutes remaining in the period, Ryder Millar would get his first NAHL goal, in his first game of the season. This goal would be assisted by Jonathan Doucette and Keaton Weis. The Wings would have a 6-4 lead heading into the final period.

The third period again would be penalty filled, but the goals would be all Wings. It would start off as a bit of a track meet, but part way through, the Wings would go on the Power Play. They unfortunately would not be able to score off of it. After time would run out though, Owen Pitters would get his 12th goal of the season, and his 3rd goal of the night completing the hat trick. After, a Wings player would take a huge hit in the neutral zone, and Jonathan Doucette would stand up for him. A fight would ensue, and both players would be sent away for fighting, but Doucette would get the extra penalty, making the Wings go down a man. This would be with under 3 minutes left to play. With North Iowa on the Power Play, they would also take their goaltender out of the net to put out an extra attacker. At the 1:42 mark, Matthew Martin would score a Short-Handed goal into the empty net to seal the deal, with assists coming from Gavin Reed and Finn Safir. The Wings would have a Friday night win of 8-4.

Adam Dybal was in net Friday stopping 19 of 23, and ended the night with a .862 SV%.

(Saturday October 18th - Mason City Arena, Mason City, IA) Saturday would unfortunately not have the same outcome as Friday as the Wings would take their second loss of the season. Easton Edwards would start off the scoring for the Wings in the first period at the 16:34 mark, and assists would come from Wings newcomer Caden Lee and Matthew Martin. With no penalties happening in the first period, and no extra scoring to be had, both teams would end the period tied at one.

In the second period, it seemed to be more of a track race. Both teams would come out hard, and almost to the halfway point, there would be a fight that would ensue between Charlie Burchfield for the Wings and Erich Jacques for the Bulls. Both players would get sent to their locker rooms, and 5 on 5 hockey would continue on. Shortly after, the Wings would find themselves on the Penalty Kill after taking yet another penalty, but their specialty teams would come up strong again as they would not allow the Bulls to score on the Power Play. However, at the 7:22 mark, Ivan Bercik for the Bulls would score, giving the Bulls the lead, and that would be the only scoring of the second period. The score would now be 2-1 in favor of the Bulls.

To start the third, Carter Davis would score, extending the Bulls lead. After, the Wings would go on the Power Play again, and Matthew Martin would score the Power Play goal with assists from Owen Pitters and Cooper Anderson. There would be more penalties from the Wings, but the Bulls would not be able to score again. Both teams would have good scoring chances, but neither would be able to find the back of the net before the end of the game. This would mean Aberdeen would take their second loss of the season with a score of 3-2.

Willum Braun was in net, stopping 26 of 29, and ending the night with a .897 SV%.

The Wings now look ahead to traveling to Minot to again take on the Minot Minotauros, but this time in their home territory.

Then, they will be back in the Odde Ice Center October 31st and November 1st for Halloween Night presented by C-Express, and Children's Miracle Network Jersey Auction presented by Sanford Health Foundation.

Advanced tickets can be purchased at all C-Express locations, or at tickets.aberdeenwings.com.

