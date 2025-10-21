Kyle Sorensen Named South Division 1st Star of the Week

Published on October 20, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Oklahoma Warriors' Forward, Kyle Sorensen, was named the North American Hockey League's South Division 1st Star of the Week on Monday afternoon. The award comes on the heels of a 7 point weekend for Sorensen as he scored 4 goals and assisted on 3 more. Kyle's recognition is the first time a Warrior player has been 1st star for the South in over a year. Additionally, with his 7 point weekend, Kyle has now tied his entire point total of last year (14) just 13 games into the season. After scoring 14 goals this weekend against the Wranglers, the awards aren't quite finished. Ben Likness was also recognized as the South Division's 3rd Star of the Week in Monday's update. Likness equaled his teammate in points with 7 this weekend, however all 7 points came from assists. Several of those apples too, could easily be considered a top play of the week.

Congratulations Kyle and Ben!

The Warriors are back home for Medical Personnel Weekend at the Blazers Ice Centre on Friday and Saturday night. Members of the medical world can secure 56% off tickets at the box office only on gamedays. For non-medical field members, tickets are available at OKWarriors.com or also on gameday when the box office opens at 6pm.







