Wings Split with North Iowa at Home, But Still Take 3 of 4 Points on the Weekend

Published on November 17, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings hosted the North Iowa Bulls in the Odde Ice Center and were able to grab 3 of 4 points on the weekend after losing in a shootout on Friday, and taking the comeback win on Saturday.

(Friday, Nov. 14 - Odde Ice Center, Aberdeen, SD) The first period would start with North Iowa coming out strong and fast. Halfway through the first, the Bulls would have to go to the box for a double-minor for high sticking. Unfortunately though, the Wings would be unable to convert. Shortly after the Power Play, the Bulls would score when Denis Kuzmenkov would find the back of the net. After that first goal, it would turn into more of a back and forth race, as the Wings would try and tie things up. With just over two minutes left in the first period, they would be able to do so when Jibber Kuhl would score, with Matthew Martin, and Easton Edwards getting the assists. Just as they thought they would be going into the locker room with a tie game, Fugi Suzuki would score with 35 seconds left for North Iowa, giving them a 2-1 lead before the second period.

To start the second period, Matthew Martin would get the scoring started getting his 11th goal of the season. This goal would be assisted by Charlie Burchfield and Cooper Anderson. After the goal, the Wings would have to go on the Penalty Kill, and the Bulls Parker Osborn would be able to score on the Power Play taking their lead back. Again, the teams would start their back and forth race as the Wings would try and tie the game up again, and eventually try and take back their lead. Eventually, they would go up on the Power Play, and Matthew Martin would score his second of the night, and of the period with help from Cooper Anderson and Owern Pitters. This would be the last of the scoring of the period, and the teams would go into their locker rooms with a tie at 3 a piece.

At the start of the third, the Wings would get set up on the Power Play again, but instead of the Wings scoring, Fugi Suzuki would be able to score shorthanded, reclaiming the Bulls lead once again. With 8:51 left in the period, Jibber Kuhl would score, tying the game once again. This goal would be assisted by Cooper Anderson and Easton Edwards. After no additional scoring, the regulation game would end, and it would go into overtime.

The overtime period would start, and the Wings would end up outshooting the Bulls throughout the entirety of the period 6-4. Three of those shots were on the post. However, they would also have to kill off a penalty part way through the overtime period as well. With no scoring through the overtime period, the game would go into a shootout.

The first skater up for North Iowa would be Ivan Bercik and it would be saved.

The first skater up for the Wings would be Owen Pitters and it would be a goal.

Next for the Bulls would be Fugi Suzuki and it would be a save.

Next for the Wings would be Sam Scheetz and it would be a save.

Next for the Bulls would be Vitaly Korolyuk and it would be a goal.

Next for the Wings would be Jibber Kuhl and it would be a save.

Next for the Bulls would be Denis Hodas and it would be a goal.

Finally for the Wings, it would all be on Matthew Martin, and it would unfortunately be a miss.

North Iowa would take the win in a shootout.

Willum Braun was in net for the Wings on Friday stopping 28 of 32, and ended the night with a 0.875 SV%.

(Saturday, Nov. 15 - Odde Ice Center, Aberdeen, SD) On Saturday, the Wings knew that they would have to turn their game around. They started out harder than on the night before, and were able to keep up with North Iowa's speed. Overall, they took less penalties than the night before as well. Unfortunately though, Joe Coghlin for the Bulls would be the first to strike, and this would be the only goal of the period.

Right away in the second, Jibber Kuhl for the Wings would tie the game with help from Easton Edwards and Matthew Martin. Each team would get a Power Play chance, but no scoring would come out of them. Before the period would end though, Denis Kuzmenkov would score for the Bulls, and they would take the lead again. This would mean the Bulls would have a 2-1 lead heading into the final period of the weekend.

Just 40 seconds into the third period, Brody Dustin would score his second goal of the season with help from Briggs Orr and Taven James. This would be the game tying goal. After this, it would be all Wings. Both teams again would have Power Play chances, but it would be mainly the Wings who would have the man-advantage. At the 12:47 mark, Jibber Kuhl would score his second of the night, with help from Matthew Martin and Easton Edwards. Before the period could end, Sam Scheetz would score his 8th goal of the season with assists coming from Jonathan Doucette and Caden Lee. The Bulls would try pulling their goaltender in an attempt to tie the game, but they would take a late penalty, which would force them to put their goaltender back in. The Wings would win on Saturday with a score of 4-2.

Adam Dybal was in net for the Wings on Saturday and stopped 26 of 28, and ended the night with a 0.929 SV%.

The Wings now look ahead to the away weekend against the Bismarck Bobcats. This will be the first road trip to Bismarck, but the second meeting with the Bobcats.

After, the Wings will be back in the Odde on Wednesday, Nov. 26th for a Thanksgiving Eve Game VS the Watertown Shamrocks!

