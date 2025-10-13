St. Cloud Battles Back, Earns Weekend Split

Published on October 12, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The St. Cloud Norsemen responded with a big 4-3 victory on Saturday after suffering a tough loss on Friday to earn a weekend split in Bismarck.

Friday night Bismarck erupted for five first period goals en route to a 9-1 victory. The lone highlight on the scoreboard came when Gabriel Bugeaud scored on the power play midway through the second period with assists from Sam Crane and William Esterbrooks.

Saturday night the Norsemen came alive scoring three second period goals and Beck Liden stood strong in net with 39 saves to secure the 4-3 road victory. Trailing 1-0 William Esterbrooks tied the game with his first of two second period goals. Alex Sandhu and Sam Crane assisted on the first and it was Crane and Wyatt Farrell assisting on the second. Cristian Nichols gave the Norsemen a 3-1 heading into the third with assists from Tanner Hunt and Cole Bies. Gabriel Bugeaud score the game winner with his team leading sixth goal in the third. Gabe Gallivan picked up an assist as well as Esterbrooks for his third point of the night. Esterbrooks leads the team with 11 ponts, Crane and Sandhu are right behind with 10 pts each.

St. Cloud (4-4-1) will take on the Minnesota Mallards in a home and home series this weekend. Puck drop is 7:05 Friday night from Forest Lake, and at 6:30 on Saturday night from the MAC. Get your tickets at the door, online at tickets.stcloudnorsemen.com or just click the ticket tab above.

