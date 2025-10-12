Home Ice, Hard Lessons: Wolverines Swept on Opening Weekend

Published on October 12, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







It was a rough weekend for the Wolverines as a whole, but there were some standout players that brought light to the three losses.

AJ Ulrich found his groove tonight, scoring two of the Wolverines' three goals, his first of the season, with Caleb Mahar adding his second of the weekend.

The Wilderness scored in each period, with four unanswered in the second.

The Wolverines have a lot to work on this week before they face in-state rivals, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs at the Sullivan Arena. Purchase your tickets at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com before they're sold out!







North American Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.