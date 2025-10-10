Home Game Day: Minnesota Wilderness vs. Anchorage Wolverines
Published on October 10, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
The Wolverines look to redeem themselves tonight after a tough loss to the Minnesota Wilderness.
With the roster continuing to see adjustments, the Wolverines are still working to find consistency and build chemistry on the ice.
If last night's game proved anything, it's that there's only room to grow from here.
Puck drops at 7:30 p.m. at the Sullivan Arena, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m.
