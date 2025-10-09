Home Game Day: Minnesota Wilderness vs. Anchorage Wolverines

The Anchorage Wolverines open their 2025-26 home slate tonight as they face off against the current Midwest Division leaders, the Minnesota Wilderness.

The two teams have met once already this season, splitting that series 1-1. While the Wilderness hold three more games played, giving them added time to build chemistry, the Wolverines are eager to make a statement in front of their home crowd.

Anchorage's roster has seen a few key changes since their last outing, highlighted by the return of former Wolverine Connor Jalbert, who tallied 13 points in 22 games before being traded to the Chippewa Steel midseason.

New additions also include Chase Trompeter, a 2008-born forward from Missouri committed to the reigning national champions, Western Michigan University, and Dylan Moran, who joins the lineup after skating in 24 games with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL.

Puck drops at 7:30 p.m. at the Sullivan Arena, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m.

