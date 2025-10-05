Wolverines' Comeback Effort Cut Short by Jets
Published on October 4, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Anchorage Wolverines News Release
The Wolverines spent most of the contest battling back from behind, and while they closed the gap, the effort came just too late.
As the second period wound down, the Jets held a 3-0 advantage before Andrew Karkoc put Anchorage on the board with an unassisted goal.
Midway through the third, the Jets extended their lead to 4-1, but Caleb Mahar sparked a comeback with back-to-back goals, bringing the Wolverines within one.
Janesville ultimately shut the door with two late goals, one coming on an empty net with 12 seconds remaining, ending Anchorage's bid for a four-point weekend.
