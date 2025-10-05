IceRays' Comeback Falls Short in 5-2 Loss Against Odessa

Published on October 4, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays (3-4-0) dropped the series finale to the Odessa Jackalopes (4-1-1) by a final score of 5-2 on Saturday night at the Hilliard Center. A third-period penalty surge halted any hopes of a comeback, as Head Coach Kevin St. Jacques was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.

"I thought we showed a lot of fight trying to claw our way back into it, but the penalties really killed our momentum," said St. Jacques. "Emotions were high on the bench and sometimes they boil over. We'll reset as a group and be better for it."

Looking to spark a faster start, the IceRays came out strong and were rewarded with a pair of early power plays. After coming up empty on the first opportunity, they adjusted their units and broke through on the second. Billy Biedermann ripped home his first goal of the season off a feed from Grayson Cohen giving Corpus Christi a 1-0 lead after one.

Despite early pressure in the second period, the IceRays couldn't extend their lead. Odessa capitalized with three unanswered goals, beginning with Nick Puricelli, who buried a loose puck during a scramble in front to tie the game 1-1. Just five seconds into a power play, Caden Ghiossi fired a shot through traffic to give the Jackalopes their first lead. Jack L'Esperance made it 3-1 with a late-period tally in the final minute of the frame.

Odessa added to their lead early in the third, as Jeremy Jacobs broke free during four-on-four play and converted on a breakaway to make it 4-1. The IceRays answered quickly off Islom Dzabberganov's 1st career goal to cut the deficit to two with just over eight minutes to go. However, penalty issues in the final stretch gave Odessa multiple power-play chances, and L'Esperance sealed the win with his second of the game, pushing the final to 5-2.

With the result, the Jackalopes take three of a possible four points from the weekend series.

UPCOMING SERIES

The IceRays hit the road next weekend for their first trip to Shreveport this season, taking on the Mudbugs on October 10th and 11th at George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum. Puck drops at 7:11 p.m. both nights. Watch live on NAHLTV or tune in via the Retro Radio CC app! NEXT HOME SERIES

The IceRays return to the Hilliard Center on October 17th and 18th for a two-game showdown against the El Paso Rhinos. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at just $5!

Grab yours now at www.goicerays.com, on Ticketmaster, or at the Hilliard Center box office.

About Corpus Christi IceRays: The Corpus Christi IceRays, a member of the North American Hockey League playing out of the Hilliard Center in downtown Corpus Christi, TX. For more information or for all your ticketing needs, contact the IceRays Front Office at (361)-814-PUCK or visit www.GoIceRays.com. You can also follow the team through their social media platforms: Facebook @goicerays, Instagram @iceraysnahl, and Twitter @iceraysnahl About North American Hockey League: Celebrating its 50th season in 2024-25, the NAHL, the only USA Hockey sanctioned Tier II Junior league boasting 35 teams in 20 states from North American. For more information, visit the NAHL website at https://nahl.com/

About Hilliard Center: Hilliard Center is an entertainment complex owned by the city of Corpus Christi and managed by Oak View Group with OVG Hospitality. The complex is in downtown Corpus Christi, Texas and consists of an arena, auditorium, and convention center. The facility hosts numerous conventions, trade shows, exhibitions, live performances, and sporting events. Located directly on the beautiful Corpus Christi Bay downtown, Hilliard Center is flexible for any group offering complimentary Wi-Fi and premium food and beverage options.







North American Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.