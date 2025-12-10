IceRays Dominate Ice Wolves in New Mexico 4-1 Extending Win Streak to Five

Published on December 10, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Corpus Christi IceRays (12-11-2) extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-1 victory over the New Mexico Ice Wolves (15-10-2) Tuesday night at the Outpost Ice Arena. Justin Thibault paced the offense with two goals and an assist, marking his third multi-point effort in his last five games.

The opening period featured the trademark high-tempo pace between the two clubs. Corpus Christi generated the majority of the dangerous looks, outshooting New Mexico 10-6, but Ice Wolves goaltender Jackson Silverberg stood tall to keep the IceRays off the board. At the other end, Xander Miceli, coming off a shutout in his previous start, handled all six shots he faced as the teams entered the intermission scoreless.

The IceRays red-hot power play earned the first two opportunities of the night and nearly converted, but Silverberg delivered multiple goal-line stops to keep the game tied. After a successful penalty kill of their own, Corpus Christi returned to the man advantage late in the second. With just over three minutes remaining in the period, Johnny Maruna ripped home his fourth power-play goal of the season to break the deadlock and give the IceRays a 1-0 lead.

Corpus Christi continued to smother New Mexico offensively in the third while searching for insurance. Just before the midway mark, Sam Troutwine hammered a one-timer through traffic to extend the lead to 2-0. Five minutes later, Thibault wired a shot into the top corner to make it 3-0, putting the IceRays firmly in control. The goal pushed his streaks to four straight games with a goal and five with a point.

New Mexico spoiled Miceli's shutout bid late courtesy of Stanley Hubbard, but the IceRays netminder needed only 14 saves for the win. Thibault added an empty-netter in the final minute to seal a strong start to Corpus Christi's five-game road trip with a 4-1 victory.

The IceRays wrap up a five-game road trip this weekend in Amarillo when they take on the Wranglers on Friday, December 12, and Saturday, December 13. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:14 p.m. CT time with the pregame show on NAHLTV and Retro Radio CC kicking off 15 minutes before.

Corpus Christi hosts the Oklahoma Warriors at the Hilliard Center on Friday, December 19, and Saturday, December 20. Friday is our Toy Drive Night where fans that bring in one unwrapped toy will receive a free ticket to the game. Saturday is our annual Teddy Bear Toss Night benefitting Nate's Next Kid Up! Bring a new stuffed animal and when the IceRays score their first goal, let those Teddy Bears fly!

