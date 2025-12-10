Norsemen Hit the Road for Minot

The St. Cloud Norsemen (9-12-3 - 21 pts) are on the road this weekend with two big games against the Minot Minotauros (8-13-1-2 - 19 pts). The Norsemen are coming off their best series of the season after sweeping Aberdeen. Norsemen goaltender Beck Liden and centerman Wyatt Farrell were named the Central Division's 2nd and 3rd star of the week. Minot is coming off a split against the Mallards but have beaten the Norsemen in all four matchups so far this year. Puck drop in Minot is at 7:35 pm Friday and Saturday night. Stream all the action on NAHLTV.com Powered by West Central Technology.

Click the link for coach Joe Exter's interview on 98.1 Minnesota's New Country.

https://www.stcloudnorsemen.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/12-10-25-Coach-Exter.mp3







