Xander Miceli Pitches 39-Save Shutout in Sweep of Jacks

Published on December 6, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







ODESSA, TX - Xander Miceli delivered a 39-save shutout against the Odessa Jackalopes (11-8-4) on Saturday night as the Corpus Christi IceRays (11-11-2) completed the weekend sweep with a 3-0 win at Ector County Coliseum. It marks the team's first road sweep of the season, outscoring the Jackalopes 8-3 over the two-game set.

The opening stretch of the first period was relatively quiet as both teams shook off rust from the previous night. Odessa earned the first power play of the game but couldn't convert, with Miceli, making his ninth start of the season, turning aside several early chances. After a successful kill, a high-sticking double minor against Jackalopes forward Daniel Kuczkowski put a red-hot IceRays power play to work. Just 34 seconds into the advantage, Chase Nehring jammed in the opening goal, his second power-play tally of the weekend and fourth goal overall in his last three games, giving Corpus Christi a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes.

The teams traded power plays throughout the second period, but neither could break through. Miceli was the busier of the two goaltenders, making 21 saves in the frame to keep Odessa off the board. Despite increased late pressure from the Jackalopes, the IceRays maintained their one-goal lead heading into the third.

Odessa pushed hard in the final period, but Miceli remained flawless while seeking to snap his seven-game winless streak. Looking for insurance, the IceRays sustained offensive pressure after an unsuccessful power play and funneled a puck toward the net, where Nehring knocked in his second of the night as he fell to the ice. Chayse Laurie and Jack McKenzie assisted on all three of Nehring's goals over the weekend. Up 2-0, Corpus Christi went in full defensive mode with over half a period remaining. The Jackalopes spent the final four minutes with the extra attacker but could not solve Miceli. The IceRays added an empty net goal late from Justin Thibault to seal off the sweep in Odessa 3-0.

Miceli recorded Corpus Christi's first shutout of the season with a 39-save performance, extending the IceRays longest winning streak of the year to four games. Laurie contributed three more assists on the night, giving him four in his first two games with the team.

NEXT GAME

The IceRays continue their road trip in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Tuesday, December 9, for a midweek contest against the New Mexico Ice Wolves. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 CT p.m with the pregame show kicking off 7:15 CT p.m. on NAHLTV and Retro Radio CC.

NEXT HOME SERIES

Corpus Christi hosts the Oklahoma Warriors at the Hilliard Center on Friday, December 19, and Saturday, December 20.

Tickets start at just $5!







