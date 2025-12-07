Ice Wolves Top Brahmas, 3-2

The first period was filled with high-paced action and power play drama as the New Mexico Ice Wolves took on the Lone Star Brahmas. The Ice Wolves faced a significant setback early on with Aiden Connell receiving a five-minute major and a game misconduct just 2:23 into the game, resulting in an extended power play for the Brahmas. Dylan McFadden capitalized on the man advantage, scoring the opening goal for Lone Star. The Brahmas' power play prowess was on full display again as Vladimir Sable deflected a shot into the net, doubling their lead to 2-0. However, the Ice Wolves showed resilience, and Nicholas Petkovich managed to get one back for his team, closing the gap to 2-1 by the end of the period. Despite being outshot 14-7, the Ice Wolves held their ground against the league's top power play unit, setting the stage for an exciting second period.

The New Mexico Ice Wolves mounted an impressive comeback in the second period against the Lone Star Brahmas. Initially down by two goals, the Ice Wolves rallied to tie and then take the lead. Andy Earl was the star of the period, scoring twice to bring his team level and then ahead. His second goal came on a power play, showcasing his remarkable skill and persistence. The Ice Wolves' offense came alive, outshooting the Brahmas and shifting the momentum in their favor. At the end of the second period, the Ice Wolves led 3-2, with Earl leading the charge and the team looking to maintain their momentum into the third period.

The third period was a nail-biter as the New Mexico Ice Wolves clung to a precarious one-goal lead against the Brahmas. The Ice Wolves, who had been trailing 2-0 earlier, managed to turn the game around and were up 3-2 with just over six minutes left in the period. The Brahmas fought hard, keeping the pressure on with a flurry of shots, but Ice Wolves' goaltender, Jackson Silverberg, was a wall, making crucial saves to maintain the lead. The Brahmas pulled their goalie in the final minutes, but the Ice Wolves' defense held strong, withstanding the 6-on-5 attack and nearly securing an empty-net goal. The crowd was on their feet as the clock wound down, and the Ice Wolves successfully held off the Brahmas to win 3-2, completing a sweep for the first time in four years. Standout performances included Silverberg's 25 saves and Andy Earl's two-goal game, earning them the third and first stars of the game, respectively. The Ice Wolves now look ahead to their matchup against the Corpus Christi IceRays on Tuesday. You can get your tickets for the next game at https://www.nmicewolves.com/.







