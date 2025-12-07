Warriors Win!! Warriors Sweep Rhinos with on Teddy Bear Toss Night

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors earned their second sweep of the season on Saturday night as they beat the El Paso Rhinos 4-0 at the Blazers Ice Centre. In the final home game of 2025 for Oklahoma, the Warriors battled hard and seemingly held control of the entire game, outshooting the Rhinos 49-30. Despite a no score first period, the Warriors came out with a barrage of 22 shots on net in the second, picking up a goal from Chance Burlison and then shortly after a power play goal from Benjamin Bertrand. Burlison's goal was his 5th of the season and marked the beginning of the flurry of teddy bears that rained down on the Blazers Ice Centre ice. In all, 449 teddy bears were thrown and will be donated to the Moore Police Department to be distributed to children around the city and greater Oklahoma City area. Bertrand's goal was the first of his NAHL career, a blast from the blue line that got all the way through several bodies. Heading to the third, El Paso came out with some push back, but Oklahoma never wavered. The Rhinos had two power play opportunities earlier in the frame, but the Oklahoma penalty kill was stout and shut down the Rhino man advantage both times. Late in the third, Ronnie Wade would pick up his 6th goal of the season on a controversial goal that was reviewed and confirmed after a 15+ minute delay. With a fresh 3-0 lead, Oklahoma would tack on another thanks to Mack Blue's 4th point of the weekend via an empty net goal. From there, Jakob Hanlan would shut down his former team and pickup his first career shutout in the NAHL. Oklahoma now packs up the bus and begins a four series road trip spanning across Texas and Louisiana. They will first be in action next week in Odessa to take on the Jackalopes for a three-game series. Each game will be streamed live on NATV and you can listen Audio Only on our Youtube page @OKWarriors_NAHL.







