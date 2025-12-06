Solomon's Career-High 53 Saves Power Bruins into First Place

AUSTIN, MINN. - Friday night at Riverside Arena featured everything a fan could want from a hockey game: drama, fights and tension that lasted until the final horn. In the battle for the top spot in the North American Hockey League's Central Division, the Austin Bruins (15-5-2-1, 33pts) reigned supreme, defeating the Bismarck Bobcats (15-7-1-0, 31pts) 3-2.

Four different Bruins entered the night with point streaks of four games or more and three of the four extended those streaks in the first two periods.

After a back and forth for the first twelve minutes, Gavin Hruza battled in front of the net, forcing Bobcats netminder Dane Callaway to scramble and lose possession for the first Bruins goal of the night. The goal was the sixth in as many games for the second year Bruin.

The second period was very tame until the final six minutes when Mikey Coleman was called for a trip that sent the Bruins on the penalty kill for just the second time of the night. The Black and Gold successfully killed off the penalty, but now it was Bismarck's turn to be shorthanded thanks to a Royce Pietila trip.

The Marshchanok brothers connected in the final minute of the period when Siamion tossed the puck right between the circles for Matsvei to snipe it for a 2-0 Bruins lead. Siamion's assist was his 16th in his last eight games.

The physicality dial cranked up to eleven in the final frame and with it came a few more penalties. An early tripping call on Bruins forward Zander Lipsett set up the Bobcats' Charlie Kresl for a power play goal three minutes into the period, cutting the Bruins' lead to 2-1.

Minutes later, Austin's John Flood and Bismarck's Holden Gallagher met at center ice to drop the gloves for a scrap that ignited the energies of both benches.

Just over a minute later, the Bruins were back on the power play but this time with two extra skaters after Bismarck committed two penalties in a matter of seconds. Siamion Marshchanok would take advantage this time and clean up a shot from his brother to bring the Bruins' lead back to two. Siamion's second point of the night secured the forward's other streak of eight straight multi-point games.

Late in the third with an empty net, the Bobcats would strike once more on the power play to bring the game back within one. That would be as close as they'd come as Jack Solomon would close up shop to secure the win and first place in the Central.

Solomon finished the night with career highs in saves and shots faced, stopping 53 of 55 Bobcats chances.

The two teams battle again Saturday night at Riverside Arena on Teddy Bear Toss Night with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 pm.







