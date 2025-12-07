Terranova's First Hat Trick, Dukaric's Shutout Power Hat Tricks to 8-0 Win and Weekend Sweep

Published on December 6, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Tanner Terranova recorded his first junior hat trick and Jon Dukaric stopped all 24 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season as the Danbury Hat Tricks rolled to an 8-0 victory, completing a weekend sweep of the New Hampshire Mountain Kings. Ben Dempster, Willem Kerr, Ryan Lukko, Ludovik Gauvin, and Kai Elkie also scored in a commanding effort that featured a 2-for-4 performance on the power play and a shorthanded tally.

Terranova got the Hat Tricks on the board 5:49 into the first period. Jeremy Sprung carried the puck into the offensive zone and fed Brendan Boring, who dropped it back for Sprung in the near-side circle. Sprung's initial shot missed the net, but the rebound kicked out to Terranova at the right side of the crease, where he buried it past goaltender Jake Kunzon for his first of the night.

Danbury erupted for four goals in an eleven-minute stretch during the second period.

Just two minutes into the frame, Dempster doubled the lead. After Matt Judge's shot from the near circle was stopped by Kunzon, Dempster scooped up the rebound, skated across the goalmouth, and roofed it over the fallen netminder for his fifth of the season.

A shorthanded marker followed at 7:55. With Sprung in the box for cross-checking, Kerr picked up a loose puck just outside the Hat Tricks' blue line and surged up the right boards. After beating a defender at the top of the circle, Kerr snapped a wrist shot past Kunzon to make it 3-0.

Danbury struck again on the power play with 9:30 left in the period. After Gavin Wilkie was called for roughing, Gauvin controlled the puck at the far point and slid it down to Elkie, who threaded a centering pass to Terranova on the backdoor. Terranova slammed it home for his second of the game, chasing Kunzon in favor of Gavin Weeks.

Lukko extended the lead to 5-0 with a highlight-reel effort. After an offensive-zone draw win by Evan Regan, Lukko collected the puck along the boards, cut to the middle, and powered through the crease before beating Weeks for his second goal of the year.

The Hat Tricks added three more in the third period, with Gauvin, Elkie, and Terranova (on the power play) rounding out the scoring to secure the 8-0 final. Terranova's third of the night completed his first NAHL hat trick.

Dukaric's 24-save shutout is his first in a Danbury sweater and marks the team's second shutout of the season.

The Hat Tricks are back on home ice in 72 hours, continuing their five-game homestand when they host the Philadelphia Rebels on Tuesday at 1:30 PM.







