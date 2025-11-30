Despite 2-0 Start, Hat Tricks Fall, 8-4, in Penalty-Filled Battle in Maryland

Published on November 29, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Danbury Hat Tricks got off to a blazing start with early goals from Kai Elkie and Gavin O'Hara, but the Maryland Black Bears responded with six unanswered tallies and rode the momentum to an 8-4 win on Saturday night. The victory gave Maryland a sweep of the two-game series.

The night was defined not only by offense but by chaos-more than 40 penalties were assessed between the teams, including a goaltender fight between Danbury's Parker Stockseth and Maryland's Dom Gatto. Over half of the penalties came during a wild second period.

Elkie opened the scoring just 3:28 into the game. After gloving down a loose puck in the slot, he turned and fired a wrist shot past Gatto for his seventh goal of the season. O'Hara doubled the lead with 7:09 remaining in the first when his point shot through traffic found its way in, giving Danbury a 2-0 advantage.

Maryland began its surge late in the period. Brady Anes cut the lead to 2-1 with 2:53 left, and Victor Mannebra tied the game at 2-2 just over a minute later.

The Black Bears took over in the second. Daniel Johnson put Maryland ahead 3-2 at 4:29, followed a minute later by Jaden Sikura, who made it 4-2. Ryan Franks extended the lead to 5-2 midway through the period, and Liam Doherty capped the six-goal run with a tally at the 4:40 mark, pushing Maryland out to a commanding 6-2 lead.

Both teams traded goals in the third, including a milestone moment for Danbury as Patrick Ula netted his first NAHL goal. Jeremy Sprung added a late marker to round out the Hat Tricks scoring.

Maryland's goaltenders combined for 25 saves on 29 shots, while Danbury's netminders turned aside 25 of 34 attempts.







