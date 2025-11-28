Hat Tricks Head to Maryland to Face Division-Leading Black Bears - November 28 & 29

The Danbury Hat Tricks close out the month of November with a two-game road series against the East Division-leading Maryland Black Bears at Piney Orchard Arena in Odenton, MD.

Both games - Friday, November 28, and Saturday, November 29 - are scheduled for 7:00 PM.

This weekend marks the end of Danbury's four-game road trip before returning home next week to begin a five-game homestand starting with the New Hampshire Mountain Kings.

Head-to-Head Overview

This will be the second meeting between the teams this month. When they faced off in early November, the clubs split the series - Maryland earning a 5-4 victory in Game 1, and Danbury responding with a 6-3 win the next night behind a four-goal first period. Both power plays finished 2-for-13 (15%) during that series.

For the Black Bears, Trey Hilton (2G, 1A) and Harrison Smith (3A) lead the way with three points each, with Hilton scoring both Maryland goals in the matchup. Maryland's goaltenders carry a combined 4.63 GAA and .791 save percentage against Danbury.

For the Hat Tricks, Luke Melnik and Willem Kerr each recorded three points (1G, 2A), while Matt Dabrowski scored a team-high two goals in the series. Danbury's netminders have posted a combined 4.07 GAA and .873 save percentage in the head-to-head matchups.

Black Bears Overview

Maryland enters the weekend atop the East Division with a 20-3-1-1 record (42 points, most in the NAHL). The Black Bears are riding a five-game winning streak and have captured seven of their last ten, including a dominant road sweep over New Hampshire (7-1, 6-2).

The Black Bears feature the league's most explosive offense with 105 goals (1st), while their defense is among the stingiest with 54 goals allowed (2nd).

Their special teams remain strong:

22.50% power play (17th)

88.14% penalty kill (2nd)

27 power-play goals (most in the NAHL)

1 shorthanded goal (24th)

Harrison Smith leads Maryland and the league with 43 points (10G, 33A) and holds a team-best +18 rating. Tanner Duncan leads the club in goals (13), while Josh Frenette has four game-winners. Cole Peters has a team-high 80 PIM.

In net, Maryland's goaltending has been elite with a combined 2.02 GAA and .911 save percentage, including three shutouts.

Ryan Denes leads the way:

12 wins

.926 SV%

1.71 GAA (best in the NAHL)

Hat Tricks Overview

Danbury enters the weekend in 7th place in the East Division with a 10-10-1-2 record (23 points, 20th in NAHL). The Hat Tricks earned a road split last weekend against the Northeast Generals, winning 5-2 before falling 3-2 in the Saturday matchup. They have won two of their last five and three of their last ten.

Offensively, Danbury has scored 72 goals (18th) and allowed 75 (21st). Special teams numbers include:

12.99% power play (31st)

80.95% penalty kill (11th)

10 PPG (30th)

4 shorthanded goals (9th)

3 shorthanded goals allowed (13th)

Kai Elkie leads the Hat Tricks with 20 points (6G, 14A), while Matt Shpungin tops the team with 8 goals. Austin Michaud and Melnik share the lead with two game-winners each.

Gavin O'Hara holds a team-best +8, and Willem Kerr leads with 49 penalty minutes.

Danbury's goaltenders have combined for a 3.05 GAA and .898 save percentage, with Luke Brassil owning the club's lone shutout. Jon Dukaric leads the team with seven wins, while Parker Stockseth - recently called up - has posted team-best marks with a .910 SV% and 2.71 GAA.







