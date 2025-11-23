Hat Tricks Come up Short in 3-2 Loss to Generals

Published on November 22, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Ben Dempster and Evan Regan each scored their second goals of the weekend, but the Danbury Hat Tricks couldn't complete the comeback, falling 3-2 to the Northeast Generals on Saturday night in Canton. The loss split the weekend series between the teams.

The Generals struck early when Alejandro Blum capitalized on a turnover deep in the Hat Tricks' zone, firing a shot past goaltender Parker Stockseth at 3:07 of the first period for his first goal of the season.

Midway through the opening frame, Northeast doubled its lead on a delayed penalty. Robert Savaglio took a shot from the top of the near-side circle that navigated its way through traffic and beat Stockseth, giving the Generals a 2-0 advantage - also his first of the year.

Danbury fought back in the second period. With 5:56 left in the frame, Dempster - who scored an empty-netter in Friday's win - put the Hat Tricks on the board. After Josh Williams' blast from the far-side circle was blocked, the rebound popped into the slot, where Dempster snapped it past goaltender Will Mizenko for his fourth of the season, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Northeast responded quickly. Braydon Hudtloff created a play from below the near-side circle, spinning and feeding a perfect centering pass to Kody Moyer in the slot. Moyer buried a quick snapshot to restore the Generals' two-goal cushion at 3-1.

Regan pulled Danbury back within one early in the third. Austin Michaud carried the puck up the right boards and slipped a centering feed to Regan, who redirected it past Mizenko for his third goal of the season - and second in as many nights - making it a 3-2 game with 14 minutes remaining.

The Hat Tricks pressed relentlessly in the final minutes, outshooting Northeast 42-28 overall, but Mizenko stood tall to preserve the Generals' win.

Mizenko finished with 40 saves on 42 shots, while Stockseth stopped 25 of 28 at the other end.







North American Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.