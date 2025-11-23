Ice Wolves Win in Overtime

Published on November 22, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The first period of the New Mexico Ice Wolves vs. Corpus Christi Ice Rays game was a hard-fought battle, characterized by strong defensive plays and strategic passing. The Ice Wolves displayed impressive communication and breakout strategies but were unable to capitalize on their efforts. Corpus Christi took the lead with a power play goal by Johnny Maurna at 11:59 into the period. Despite outshooting the Ice Rays 13 to 8, the Ice Wolves couldn't find the back of the net and ended the period trailing 1 to 0. With a strong focus on driving the puck wide and maintaining a solid forecheck, New Mexico looks to bounce back in the upcoming periods.

The second period was a high-energy affair with the Ice Wolves dominating in shots, outshooting the Ice Rays 33-15 by the end of the period. Despite their relentless offense and several close calls, they couldn't crack the Ice Rays' goalie, Bryzgalov who was a brick wall in net. The Ice Wolves kept the pressure on, with notable attempts from players like Andy Earl and Nayan Pai, but the period ended without any change to the score. The Ice Wolves remain determined to break through in the third period, needing a gritty goal to equalize.

In a thrilling third period, the New Mexico Ice Wolves managed to level the score against the Corpus Christi Ice Rays. Despite being outshot earlier, the Ice Rays held a slim 1-0 lead, with their goaltender Bryzgalov making incredible saves, including stopping a left-handed shot from Andy Earl. The Ice Wolves dominated much of the play, but it was Corpus Christi's defense that kept them at bay. The game saw a spark of energy when Jacob Guile dropped the gloves in a fight, firing up the crowd and his teammates. This newfound momentum paid off when Andrey Moskvitin scored a crucial goal with just over three minutes left, tying the game at 1-1. In the closing minutes, both teams had chances, but the period ended with the score tied, sending the game into overtime.

Regulation ended with the score tied at 1-1, thanks to a clutch game-tying goal by defenseman Andre Moldevan in the final minutes. In the high-paced three-on-three overtime, it was Sean Smith who emerged as the hero. Following a defensive play that led to a three-on-one rush, Smith received a cross-ice pass and delivered the game-winning shot, slipping it past the Ice Rays' goaltender, Bryzgalov. The victory secured two critical points for the Ice Wolves as they continue their series against the Ice Rays. You can get your tickets for the next game at https://www.nmicewolves.com/.







