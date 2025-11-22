Ice Wolves Fall to IceRays, 4-1

The first period of the game between the New Mexico Ice Wolves and the Corpus Christi Ice Rays was a tightly contested affair, with both teams showcasing their defensive strengths and goaltending prowess. The Ice Wolves had several opportunities to break the deadlock, including a power play, but were denied by the Ice Rays' goaltender, Brizgalov, who was sharp between the pipes. Connor Roth, the Ice Wolves' netminder, was equally impressive, making a series of crucial saves to keep the game scoreless. Despite the high shot count, with a combined total of 33 shots on goal, neither team managed to find the back of the net, leaving the score tied at 0-0 after the first period.

The second period of the New Mexico Ice Wolves vs. Corpus Christi Ice Rays game was a tightly contested affair. The Ice Wolves started strong by keeping the puck in the Ice Rays' zone and creating opportunities. However, Corpus Christi struck first, taking advantage of a defensive lapse by New Mexico. Johnny Maruna found the back of the net, putting the Ice Rays up 1-0. The Ice Wolves responded with determination, and Sean Smith capitalized on a face-off win, unleashing a wrist shot from the point to tie the game 1-1. Both teams exchanged power play opportunities, but neither could convert. The period ended with a 1-1 tie and shots on goal nearly even at 28 to 26 in favor of Corpus Christi. The game promises a thrilling third period with momentum hanging in the balance.

The New Mexico Ice Wolves faced a tough defeat against the Corpus Christi Ice Rays, with the final score being 4 to 1. The game was intense, especially towards the end when a collision involving Brzgalov led to a massive scrum on the ice. Despite Brzgalov's initial pain, he managed to shake it off and continued to play. The Ice Wolves were left with a power play opportunity following the incident but were unable to capitalize on it. Both teams ended the game with 36 shots on goal each, but it was the Ice Rays who found the back of the net more effectively, showcasing their potential despite being ranked 8th in the Southern Division. The Ice Wolves will need to tighten their defense and avoid penalties as they prepare for the next game in the series. You can get your tickets for the next game at https://www.nmicewolves.com/.







