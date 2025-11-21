Corpus Christi IceRays Named Sports Partner of the Year at State of Tourism & Hospitality Awards

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays are proud to announce that the organization has been honored as the Sports Partner of the Year at the annual State of Tourism and Hospitality Awards, recognizing the team's outstanding contributions to the Coastal Bend community.

Presented by state tourism and hospitality leaders, the award ceremony is dedicated to honoring the people and partners who help the tourism and hospitality industry thrive. The IceRays have been a long-standing partner in Corpus Christi and, over the past several months, have expanded their reach through enhanced gameday experiences and increased participation in local events.

"The IceRays are humbled and proud to receive the Sports Partner of the Year Award from the Visit Corpus Christi group. Since entering the market just a short six months ago, the entire organization has worked tirelessly to entrench ourselves in the community, promote the sport of hockey, and put on one heck of a gameday experience for our loyal fans," said Managing Partner George Manias. "The product we offer is a fun, family-oriented, and affordable experience, and we strive to make the IceRays an integral part of our community."

The IceRays will continue working to elevate local tourism, attract visitors to the Coastal Bend, and support year-round economic growth through sporting events, youth programs, and community partnerships.

Manias added, "This award is not an individual award, but rather a reflection of our entire front office team and how hard we all work as a group to keep hockey alive and well in Corpus Christi. We have a long way to go to be where we want to be, but we are off to a great start and thank all of our fans and everyone who supported us and voted for us for this award. It is always great to be recognized for the efforts we have all put in as an organization. We encourage the entire community to come out to an upcoming game and see what we have to offer-we guarantee you will not be dissatisfied!"

The IceRays extend their gratitude to Visit Corpus Christi, the State of Tourism & Hospitality Awards committee, and the Coastal Bend community for their ongoing support.

NEXT HOME SERIES

The IceRays return to the Hilliard Center for Ice Out Hunger weekend when we host the New Mexico Ice Wolves for a pair of games. The series kicks off on Friday, November 28, and wraps up on Saturday, November 29, with puck drop at 7:05 p.m. both nights.

Ice Out Hunger presented by HEB is a chance for the IceRays and our fans to give back to the Coastal Bend community. Fans that bring in five canned goods will receive one free ticket to the game. All donations will benefit the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

Friday will feature $1 Beer Night and meet and greet with Corpus Christi native and major league baseball player Jose Trevino! Saturday features the return of Post Game Skate presented by RTFC!

GRAB YOUR TICKETS NOW

Tickets start at just $5! Student and Active Military Tickets are available at the Hilliard Center Box Office with valid ID.

Grab yours now at www.goicerays.com, on Ticketmaster, or at the Hilliard Center box office.







