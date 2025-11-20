IceRays Acquire Rose Hutchison from Nordiques in Exchange for Billy Biedermann

Published on November 20, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Chief Executive Officer Steve Donner announced today the team has acquired forward Hutchison Rose and a 2026 asset from the Maine Nordiques in exchange for forward Billy Biedermann.

"We're excited to add Hutch to our organization," said Donner. "He's a dynamic forward with a strong compete level, and we believe he'll make an immediate impact both on and off the ice. While it's always difficult to part with a player like Billy, this move positions us well for the future and aligns with our long-term vision for the team."

Rose, from Duxbury, Massachusetts, skated in 26 career games with the Maine Nordiques registering one assist over the last two seasons. He also spent time in the CCHL with the Hawkesbury Hawks where he posted 9 points in 22 games during the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot-2, 209-pound power forward brings a physical presence having amassed 72 career penalty minutes in Maine.

NEXT HOME SERIES

The IceRays return to the Hilliard Center for Ice Out Hunger weekend when we host the New Mexico Ice Wolves for a pair of games. The series kicks off on Friday, November 28, and wraps up on Saturday, November 29, with puck drop at 7:05 p.m. both nights.

Ice Out Hunger presented by HEB is a chance for the IceRays and our fans to give back to the Coastal Bend community. Fans that bring in five canned goods will receive one free ticket to the game. All donations will benefit the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

GRAB YOUR TICKETS NOW

Tickets start at just $5! Student and Active Military Tickets are available at the Hilliard Center Box Office with valid ID.

Grab yours now at www.goicerays.com, on Ticketmaster, or at the Hilliard Center box office.







North American Hockey League Stories from November 20, 2025

