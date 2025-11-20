Military Appreciation Weekend vs. Aberdeen Upcoming

Published on November 20, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Bismarck Bobcats are set to take the ice at the VFW Sports Center once again this weekend as they take on the Aberdeen Wings

Season Series

The Bobcats are 1-1-0 against the Wings this season, with both games occurring in Aberdeen

Who's Hot?

Bobcat Forward Cooper Williams hasn't stopped his rhythm as he notched another 4-point weekend in St. Cloud (3 goals, 1 assist)

Ben Osiashvili had a breakout game for the Cats on Saturday, finding the back of the net twice and assisting on Cooper Williams' breakaway goal

Camden Alemond notched 4 assists on the weekend, he and Mark Evans are tied for the team lead with 13 assists on the year.

Matthew Martin continues his tear this season as he leads the Wings with 31 points in 19 games. Last weekend against North Iowa he notched 5 points (2G, 3A)

Goaltender Adam Dybal has been sturdy in net for the Wings with an 8-1-0 record. Looking at his other statistics, Dybal is posting a 2.32 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Last Weekend

The Bobcats swept the Norsemen on the road 3-2 and 6-3, to improve to 13-5-1 on the season.

The Wings split the weekend series at home going 1-0-1 against the Bulls, and maintaining 1st place in the Central.

The game times for this weekend are as follows!

Friday 11/21: 7:15 P.M.

Saturday 11/22: 7:15 P.M.







