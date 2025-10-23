Bobcats Travel to Forest Lake for Final Time This Season
Published on October 23, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Bismarck Bobcats News Release
The Bismarck Bobcats are hopping back on the bus this Thursday as they travel to Forest Lake for the final road weekend against the Mallards for the entire season. This Friday and Saturday, the Bobcats look to continue their hot stretch as they've won 5 of their last 6 contests. The Mallards also had a solid weekend gaining 3 of 4 possible points against the St. Cloud Norsemen! Be sure to check out the road watch parties with the graphic below along with the start times!
Friday 10/24 @ 7:00 P.M.
Saturday 10/25 @ 7:00 P.M.
