Petr Philippov: A Lasting Legacy in New Mexico Hockey

Published on October 23, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The New Mexico Ice Wolves are proud to honor alumnus Petr Philippov as a player, mentor, coach, and ambassador who has made a lasting impact on the growth of hockey in New Mexico. As Petr prepares to return to his home and family in Moscow, we celebrate not only his success on the ice - but also his immeasurable contributions to growing the game of hockey in the New Mexico community he came to love.

The Ice Wolves' NAHL home game on Saturday, October 25 will be dedicated to Petr in recognition of his service to all hockey in New Mexico and especially at the Outpost Ice Arenas with the youth programs. Fans, families, and friends are invited to join us in thanking Petr for everything he has contributed so selflessly for the growing hockey community in New Mexico.

A Journey that Began in New Mexico's High Desert

Petr first arrived in Albuquerque prior to the NM Ice Wolves' inaugural NAHL season in the fall of 2019 where he quickly found a new home and supportive community so far from his home in Russia. Petr became an early part of Ice Wolves history, wearing the logo on his jersey during parts of two NAHL seasons before finishing his junior career with the Oklahoma City Jr. Blazers of the NA3HL.

Proving his dedication both on and off the ice, Petr advanced to the college ranks, playing NCAA Division III hockey at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN. Petr graduated in the spring of 2025 with a degree in business.

Growing the Game in New Mexico

During his college years, Petr always returned to New Mexico over holidays and summer breaks where he became a cornerstone of youth hockey development at the Outpost Ice Arenas. With the war in Ukraine continuing, travel home to Moscow was not an option so Petr became a tireless volunteer in Albuquerque helping kids learn the game and develop a love for it. During his time in New Mexico, Petr volunteered to help with camps & clinics, mentored young players and families, helped many kids with personal skill development, and assisted the NAHL and NA3HL coaching staff both on and off the ice. Petr also sharpened lots of skates and helped with many projects at the arena, always sharing the values of grit, humility and love for the game with everyone he came in contact with.

More Than a Player - A Member of the Family

As Petr prepares to leave the US due to his student visa coming to an end, his departure is felt far beyond the locker room or ice. Petr's presence became part of the soul of the Ice Wolves and Outpost Ice Arenas as he was always the first to volunteer, the first to pat a kid on the back or give a player a stick tap. Petr was the last to leave the ice or arena when anyone or anything still needed help. Petr is a role model to players, a trusted confidante for coaches, a beloved member of the Outpost community - and a dedicated golfer, having learned that game from teammates and friends in this country.

Though Petr's journey is taking him back to Russia, he has promised our entire community that his departure will not be goodbye, but a sincere "see you soon and often"! When he does return, the NM Ice Wolves, Outpost Ice Arenas, the hockey community in New Mexico and everyone that calls him a friend will welcome him home.

Thank you, Petr!

From all of us - the Ice Wolves organization, the youth players you inspired, the adult players you played with, the families you touched, and the fans who cheered you on - Thank you, Petr! Hockey is stronger in New Mexico and our community is stronger because of you. You will always be part of the Ice Wolves!







