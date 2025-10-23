Tournas Named to NHL Central Scouting Watch List

Published on October 23, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The National Hockey League (NHL) has announced its compilation of draft-eligible prospects from major development leagues across North America and Europe - and Danbury Hat Tricks alum Niko Tournas has earned a spot on the list.

The 19-year-old Redding, Connecticut native, now playing for the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL, was one of the top scorers in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) during the 2024-25 season. Tournas was named to the All-NAHL Team after finishing second in the league with 39 goals, and he appears on this year's NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Rankings with a C rating.

In his lone season with the Hat Tricks (2024-25), Tournas established himself as one of the most prolific players in franchise history, holding the following team records:

All-Time Points: 74

All-Time Goals: 39

Points Per Game: 1.32

Points in a Season: 74

Goals in a Season: 39

Assists in a Season: 35

The NHL Central Scouting Watch List is updated throughout the season as scouts continue to evaluate draft-eligible players across all major leagues.







