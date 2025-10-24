Wilderness Set for Weekend Test vs. Windigo

Published on October 23, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







The Minnesota Wilderness take the NAHL's longest winning streak into this weekend's home series vs. the Wisconsin Windigo.

Minnesota has won its last 8 games, with its last two coming Oct. 17-18 vs. the Chippewa Steel by scores of 9-1 and 7-1.

The Windigo are the Midwest Division's defending champions, having taken both the regular season and playoff crowns last season. Last weekend, Wisconsin split a 2-game series in Janesville, losing Friday, 5-4, before countering with an 8-1 victory Saturday.

The two inter-state rivals are scheduled to meet eight times this season. In 2024-25, the Wilderness and Windigo met 12 times, with Wisconsin winning the season series, 8-4.

The games this weekend (Oct. 24-25) at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet are set to start at 7:15 p.m. CDT each night.

Media: Both games will stream on NAHLTV.com

Midwest Division standings

Place Team Games Played Points This weekend's opponent(s)

1 Wilderness 14 25 2 games vs. Wisconsin

2 Fairbanks 11 15 2 vs. Kenai River

3 Janesville 12 14 2 vs. Springfield

4 Kenai River 12 12 2 @ Fairbanks

5 Wisconsin 13 11 2 @ Wilderness

6 Springfield 12 10 2 @ Janesville

7 Anchorage 12 7 2 vs. Chippewa

8 Chippewa 10 3 2 @ Anchorage

Tale of the Tape:

Team GF GA PP PK

Wisconsin 34 38 6 for 44 (15.8%) 6 for 51 (88.2%)

Wilderness 72 34 19 for 70 (27.1%) 9 for 64 (85.9%)







