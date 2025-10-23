Weekend Preview: October 24 & 25 - Hat Tricks Take Flight to Elmira

Published on October 23, 2025

The Danbury Hat Tricks hit the road this weekend to face the Elmira Aviators at the LECOM Events Center in Elmira, NY. The two-game series takes place Friday, October 24, and Saturday, October 25, with both games set for 7:00 PM.

Aviators and Hat Tricks Overview

This marks the first of three series between the two East Division rivals this season. The teams will meet again in Danbury on December 12-13 before closing out the season series back in Elmira on January 24-25.

Last season, Danbury claimed four of six matchups, outscoring Elmira 25-19. The Aviators opened their inaugural campaign with a road split against the Hat Tricks in Danbury.

This weekend, Elmira enters the matchup under new leadership. Earlier this week, the Aviators named Leeor Shtrom as head coach following the departure of their previous head coach and general manager after being swept by the Maine Nordiques.

Hat Tricks Overview

The Hat Tricks enter the weekend sitting fourth in the East Division with a 7-4-1-2 record (17 points) - seventh-best overall in the NAHL. Despite being swept on the road by the Northeast Generals last weekend (7-5, 4-3 SO), Danbury has won three of its last five and five of its last ten games.

Offensively, the Hat Tricks have scored 43 goals (11th in the league) while allowing 42 (11th). On special teams, Danbury is converting 16.33% on the power play (20th) and killing penalties at an 85.71% clip (13th). The Tricks have tallied eight power-play goals and have yet to score short-handed, allowing two in return.

Kai Elkie leads the team with 16 points (4G, 12A), while Parker Deschene paces the squad with seven goals. Luke Melnik leads in game-winners (2), and both Ludovick Gauvin and Gavin O'Hara share a team-best +4 rating. Josh Williams tops the team with 36 penalty minutes.

In goal, Danbury's tandem has combined for a 2.76 GAA and .909 save percentage with one shutout (courtesy of Luke Brassil). Jon Dukaric leads the team with five wins, while Brassil holds the best marks with a .917 save percentage and 2.17 GAA.

Looking Ahead

After their trip to Elmira, the Hat Tricks return home for a two-game set against the first-place Maryland Black Bears on November 1 and 2 at the Danbury Ice Arena.







