Hat Tricks Travel to Canton to Face Generals

Published on October 16, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Danbury Hat Tricks hit the road this weekend for a two-game series against the Northeast Generals in Canton, Massachusetts. It marks the first meeting of the season between the two East Division rivals. Both games are set for 7:00 PM at the Canton Ice House on Friday and Saturday.

Series Overview

This weekend kicks off a busy stretch between the two clubs. The Hat Tricks and Generals will meet two more times this season - Nov. 14-15 in Danbury and again Nov. 21-22 back in Canton.

Last season, Danbury dominated the series, winning six of seven games and outscoring the Generals 33-21.

Northeast Generals Outlook

The Generals enter the weekend in fourth place in the East Division with a 6-3-2-0 record (14 points), seventh overall in the NAHL standings. Northeast is coming off a split on the road against the Elmira Aviators, falling 5-4 before bouncing back with a 9-0 shutout win. The Generals have won four of their last five and six of their last ten contests.

Offensively, the Generals rank near the top of the league with 45 goals (3rd overall) while allowing 32 (22nd). Their power play has converted on 18% of opportunities, while the penalty kill has held opponents scoreless 88.4% of the time.

Braydon Hudtloff leads the team with 16 points (2G, 14A), while Logan Poulin tops the goal-scoring chart with nine tallies - including three game-winners. Alex Hall owns a team-best +3 rating, and Kyle Murray-Smith leads in penalty minutes (57).

Between the pipes, Northeast boasts a combined 2.89 goals-against average and .895 save percentage with one shutout (Keagin Wilson). Will Minzenko has been the most consistent starter, posting a 2.48 GAA, .903 save percentage, and a team-high four wins.

Danbury Hat Tricks Outlook

The Hat Tricks enter the weekend sitting third in the East Division with a 7-3-1-1 record (16 points), sixth overall in the league. Danbury rides a three-game winning streak after sweeping the Philadelphia Rebels, taking all three matchups by a combined 8-4 margin. The Tricks have won four of their last five and six of their last ten.

Danbury has scored 35 goals (11th in the league) and allowed 31 (16th). The Hat Tricks' power play is clicking at 15.6%, while their penalty kill ranks among the best in the league at 88.9%.

Kai Elkie leads the offense with 13 points (3G, 10A), while Parker Deschene tops the team with six goals. Luke Melnik has recorded two game-winners, and both Ludovick Gauvin and Gavin O'Hara share the team lead with a +4 rating. Josh Williams leads in penalty minutes with 36.

In goal, the tandem of Jon Dukaric and Luke Brassil continues to shine. Together they've combined for a 2.49 goals-against average and .919 save percentage with one shutout (Brassil). Dukaric leads with five wins, while Brassil owns a team-best 2.00 GAA and .924 save percentage.

After their two-game set in Canton, the Hat Tricks will continue their road swing next weekend with a visit to Elmira to face the Aviators.







North American Hockey League Stories from October 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.