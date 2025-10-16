Wilderness Ride 6-Game Winning Streak into 6-Game Home Stand

After beginning the month of October going undefeated in Alaska, the Minnesota Wilderness will close out the month with three weekends of home games.

The Wilderness seek to continue the momentum built after a 2-game sweep of Kenai River on Oct. 3-4 and winning all 3 games in Anchorage Oct. 9-11. Add to that the victory the Wilderness had at the final day of the NAHL Showcase vs. the Austin Bruins on Sept. 27 and you have six consecutive victories - the longest active streak in the NAHL.

On top of that, Minnesota also leads the NAHL in wins (10), points (21) and goals for (56).

The Wilderness (10-1-1) kicks off their home stand by hosting the Chippewa Steel (1-6-1) Oct. 17-18 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet. It will be the first two of 12 scheduled meetings between the Wilderness and Steel during the 2025-26 campaign.

Chippewa comes into this weekend seeking its first win since Sept. 13. The Steel were off last weekend; their last game action was Oct. 3-4, at home, vs. the Springfield Jr. Blues. The Blues were victorious in both contests by scores of 2-1 and 5-2.

Both games this weekend are scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m.

Media: All games will stream on NAHLtv.com.

Midwest Division standings

Place Team Games Played Points This weekend's opponent(s)

1 Wilderness 12 21 2 games vs. Chippewa

2 Janesville 10 12 2 vs. Wisconsin

3 Fairbanks 9 11 2 @ Anchorage

4 Wisconsin 11 9 2 @ Janesville

5 Springfield 9 8 2 @ Kenai River (Thurs., Fri., Sat.)

5 Kenai River 9 8 3 vs. Springfield (Thurs., Fri., Sat.)

7 Anchorage 10 7 2 vs. Fairbanks

8 Chippewa 8 3 2 @ Wilderness

Tale of the Tape:

Team GF GA PP PK

Chippewa 22 33 6 for 38 (15.8%) 3 for 36 (91.7%)

Wilderness 56 32 12 for 50 (24%) 8 for 53 (84.9%)







