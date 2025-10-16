Road Weekend in Watertown & Watch Parties

The Bismarck Bobcats look to hop back into the win column this weekend as they travel to Watertown, South Dakota for a rare Saturday, Sunday matchup with the Shamrocks. The Bobcats had their three-game win streak snapped last Saturday against the Norsemen. It was a dominant weekend for the Bobcats as they outshot the Norsemen 85-44 on the weekend, but a couple of defensive lapses in the 2nd period on Saturday's game saw the Norsemen force the weekend split. As for the Shamrocks, Watertown is fully rested as they had last weekend off and come into the weekend series in 7th place with a 2-5-0 record. The game times and watch parties can be found below.

Saturday 10/18 @ 7:00 P.M.

Sunday 10/19 @ 6:00 P.M.







