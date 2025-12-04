Bobcats Hit Road for 1st Place Matchup with Bruins

December 4, 2025

The Bismarck Bobcats hit the road once again for a two-game series against the Austin Bruins, in a battle for first place.

Season Series

The Bobcats are 1-1-0 against the Bruins this season. Both matchups took place in Bismarck at the beginning of the season.

Who's Hot?

Bobcat Forward George Poirier was RED HOT on Wednesday against Minot in the 9-4 victory. Poirier notched 4 points for the Cats and was a big propeller in the win. (1 goal, 3 assists)

Cooper Williams extended his point streak to 7-games with a PPG in the win over Minot

Mark Evans and Charlie Kresl are currently on a 1 point per game pace with 22 points in 22 contests.

Siaimon Marshchanok is on a 7-game multi-pt streak. The rookie forward has at least 2 points in his last 7 games and has 17 points over that stretch.

EJ Paddington is also catching fire with a 6-game point streak. He has 10 points over that stretch of games.

Last Weekend

The Bobcats played 1 game last week, which was a 9-4 victory over Minot, propelling them into 1st place.

The Bruins swept the North Iowa Bulls to extend their win streak to 5 games. They are also on 31 points, just like the Cats, but Bismarck holds the goal differential tiebreaker.

Friday 12/5 @ 7:05 P.M.

Saturday 12/6 @ 7:05 P.M.







