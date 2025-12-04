Weekend Preview: December 5 & 6 - Hat Tricks Host Mountain Kings to Open Five-Game Homestand

Published on December 4, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Danbury Hat Tricks return to the Danbury Ice Arena this weekend to kick off a five-game homestand, beginning with a pair of matchups against the New Hampshire Mountain Kings.

Friday's puck drop is set for 3:30 PM, followed by a 12:30 PM start on Saturday.

All tickets are just $5.

The homestand continues next week with three additional home games:

Tuesday, December 9 vs. Philadelphia Rebels

Friday & Saturday, December 12-13 vs. Elmira Aviators

Head-to-Head: Mountain Kings vs. Hat Tricks

This weekend marks the second of three meetings between the clubs. The Hat Tricks and Mountain Kings faced off on October 3-4, splitting the series in New Hampshire. The final matchup of the season will be played in Danbury on February 13-14.

Danbury shut out New Hampshire 4-0 in the first game behind a 17-save performance from Luke Brassil, while the Mountain Kings responded with a 4-3 overtime win the following afternoon.

Mountain Kings Scoring Leaders (Season Series)

Rogiero Cacciarelli: 1G, 1A (2 pts)

Thomas Quast: 2A (2 pts)

Four players, including Cacciarelli, have scored one goal

Power Play: 1-for-5 (20%)

Goaltending: Combined 3.50 GAA, .877 SV%

Hat Tricks Scoring Leaders (Season Series)

Ludovick Gauvin: 1G, 2A (3 pts)

Seven different players, including Gauvin, have scored a goal

Goaltending: Brassil has played both games, posting a 1.99 GAA, .913 SV%, and one shutout.

Mountain Kings Overview

New Hampshire enters the weekend 10th in the East Division with a 7-14-1-2 record (17 points), ranked 32nd in the league. They come into Danbury on a five-game losing streak and have dropped eight of their last ten, most recently being swept on the road by the Philadelphia Rebels (5-1, 4-2).

Team Stats

Goals For: 57 (31st)

Goals Against: 90 (7th most)

Power Play: 18% (27th), 18 PPG (21st)

Penalty Kill: 81.31% (10th)

Short-Handed Goals: 2 (24th); Short-Handed Goals Allowed: 10 (10th most)

Player Leaders

Thomas Quast: 5G, 10A (15 pts - team leader)

Cole Roenick & Ben Dias: 5 goals each

Game-Winning Goals: 3 players tied

Plus/Minus Leader: Stephen Bloomer (+2)

Penalty Minutes: Alex Gelhar (69)

Goaltending

Team Goaltending: 3.60 GAA, .885 SV%, 0 shutouts

Ryan Mitchell: 2.96 GAA (team best)

Vladmir Nikitin: .904 SV% (team best)

Hat Tricks Overview

Danbury enters the homestand 7th in the East Division with a 10-12-1-2 record (23 points), ranked 22nd in the league. The Hat Tricks are looking to rebound after being swept by the Maryland Black Bears (9-2, 8-4) and have picked up one win in their last five games.

Team Stats

Goals For: 78 (15th)

Goals Against: 92 (6th most)

Power Play: 14.29% (31st), 13 PPG (29th)

Penalty Kill: 79.17% (16th)

Short-Handed Goals: 4 (11th); Short-Handed Goals Allowed: 3 (16th)

Player Leaders

Kai Elkie: 7G, 16A (23 pts - team leader)

Matt Shpungin: Team-high 8 goals

Austin Michaud: 2 game-winning goals (team leader)

Gavin O'Hara: Team-best +8

Willem Kerr: 67 PIM (team leader)

Goaltending

Team Goaltending: 3.44 GAA, .888 SV%, 1 shutout

Jon Dukaric: Team-high 7 wins; .895 SV%

Luke Brassil: 3.02 GAA (team best)







