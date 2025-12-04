Hat Tricks Patrik Ula Makes NCAA D1 Commitment to University of Vermont

The Danbury Hat Tricks, proud members of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), are pleased to announce that forward and affiliate player Patrik Ula has committed to play NCAA Division I Ice Hockey for the University of Vermont Catamounts, who play in the Hockey East conference.

Ula, a 5'10", 185 lb. Chappaqua, NY native, has appeared in four games so far this season with the Rabbits recording two total points (1 goal and 1 assist). He scored his first NAHL goal this past Saturday against the Maryland Black Bears.

"I'm excited to commit to UVM - a great program in the Hockey East," said Ula. "I'm fortunate to be affiliated with Danbury and have the opportunity to train with them. Thanks to Coach Lenny and the staff for supporting me" stated Ula.

"Patrik is an incredible talent" said Hat Tricks head coach and general manager Lenny Caglianone. "He's a workhorse who is extremely coachable and has the skill set to match it. Most of all he's incredible human being who is going to excel in any environment he's in. Congratulations to Patrik and the Ula family on his commitment to Vermont" conclude Caglianone.

