Warriors Sign Third Tender, Adam Bauer
Published on December 4, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Oklahoma Warriors News Release
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors have tendered Adam Bauer, a forward, from Belmont, MA. Adam currently plays for the Boston Jr. Rangers of the NCDC, and previously played several games in the North American Hockey League for the Maine Nordiques.
Welcome to Oklahoma, Adam!
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
