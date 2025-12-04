Warriors Sign Third Tender, Adam Bauer
Published on December 4, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Oklahoma Warriors News Release


OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors have tendered Adam Bauer, a forward, from Belmont, MA. Adam currently plays for the Boston Jr. Rangers of the NCDC, and previously played several games in the North American Hockey League for the Maine Nordiques.

Welcome to Oklahoma, Adam!

