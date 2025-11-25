Bobcats Host Tauros for Annual Thanksgiving Eve Game

Published on November 25, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Bismarck Bobcats News Release







The Bismarck Bobcats are set to take the ice at the VFW Sports Center once again this Wednesday against the Minot Minotauros.

Season Series

The Bobcats are 0-0-0 against the Tauros this season. This will be the first regular season meeting between the two teams.

Who's Hot?

Bobcat Forward Cooper Williams hasn't stopped his rhythm as he notched another 4-point weekend against the Wings (2 goals, 2 assists)

Bobcat Goaltender Marko Bilic made his debut in the 3rd period of Saturday's game, stopping all 10 shots that came his way.

Defenseman Noah Ziskie got back on the score sheet with a goal and 2 assists last weekend as he continues a career year this season.

Arseni Vorobyov made his Tauros debut last weekend and tallied a three-point game in the 7-5 loss on Saturday (G, 2A)

Briggs Knott also had quite the weekend with 3 assists between the two contests against Austin.

Last Weekend

The Bobcats split last weekend at home against Aberdeen with a 4-3 win on Friday and a 5-2 loss on Saturday.

Tickets are available by logging onto www.BismarckBobcats.com or you can call the Bobcat Hotline at 390-7422.

The game time for this Wednesday is as follows!

Wednesday 11/26: 7:15 P.M.







North American Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.