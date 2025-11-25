Coastal Bend's Own Jose Trevino Returns to Support Community at IceRays "Ice out Hunger" Weekend

Corpus Christi, TX - The Corpus Christi IceRays are excited to announce that Coastal Bend native and Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino will celebrate his birthday with the team and fans as part of "Ice Out Hunger" weekend on November 28 at the Hilliard Center. As part of the festivities, Trevino will participate in a pre-game meet and greet and take photos with fans at the Hilliard Law Photo Booth.

Trevino attended St. John Paul II High School in Corpus Christi before going on to play collegiately at Oral Roberts University. He made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers in 2018 and has played nearly 500 games since. Known for his strong connection to the Coastal Bend, Trevino's continued support for the community is what keeps him coming back year after year to give back.

"Corpus Christi has always had a big heart, and I'm asking our community to come together once again to support the IceRays food drive benefiting the Coastal Bend Food Bank, said Trevino. The holidays can be especially tough for families in need, and every donation, no matter the size, goes a long way toward making the season brighter for someone. I'm excited to be part of this effort and can't wait to interact with all the amazing IceRays fans who show up to help. Let's make this holiday drive one to remember! "

Fans attending the game will have a chance to meet one of baseball's standout catchers and participate in a food drive, where anyone who brings five or more non-perishable canned goods will receive one free ticket to watch the IceRays take on the New Mexico Ice Wolves in a highly anticipated matchup.

Doors will open at 6:00 PM, where fans will be welcomed by Trevino in the arena concourse as he signs autographs, greets supporters, and poses for photos before the game. The celebration will continue on the ice with a ceremonial puck drop, led by Trevino, ahead of the 7:05 PM puck drop.

Amanda Marines, Vice President of the IceRays, said, "We're thrilled to have Jose join us for what will be a special night for both him and our fans. His connection to South Texas and his passion for giving back make this an incredible opportunity for our community to celebrate with him."

Tickets for "Ice Out Hunger" weekend presented by HEB are available now! Grab your tickets today at www.goicerays.com, on Ticketmaster, or at the Hilliard Center Box Office.







