IceRays Stunned in Overtime 2-1 by Ice Wolves

Published on November 23, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Corpus Christi IceRays (7-10-2) dropped game two at the Outpost Ice Arena on Saturday night as the New Mexico Ice Wolves (12-7-2) clawed back for a 2-1 overtime victory. The Ice Wolves needed 43 shots before finally netting the equalizer late in regulation.

IceRays goaltender Vladislav Bryzgalov picked up right where he left off the previous night, turning aside 13 shots in the opening frame. He received excellent support in front, limiting New Mexico's second-chance opportunities and helping kill off a penalty. Shortly after, the IceRays went to the man-advantage and needed only nine seconds to convert, as Johnny Maruna buried a one-timer for a 1-0 lead. It was his second goal of the weekend and his second power-play tally of the year.

New Mexico turned up the pressure in search of the equalizer, pushing their shot total to 33 by the end of two periods, but Bryzgalov remained unbeatable. The IceRays struggled to find an offensive rhythm, mustering only seven shots in the middle period. Despite New Mexico's heavy zone-time advantage, Corpus Christi held onto a 1-0 lead heading into the third.

It took nearly 57 minutes for the Ice Wolves to break through, as Andrey Moskvitin slid a low shot past Bryzgalov to tie the game 1-1 with just over three minutes remaining. Corpus Christi battled the rest of the way to force overtime and secure a hard-earned point. Bryzgalov finished regulation with 44 saves.

New Mexico wasted no time in overtime, needing just 31 seconds before Sean Smith completed the comeback with his second goal of the weekend, lifting the Ice Wolves to a 2-1 to force a rubber match on Sunday afternoon.

NEXT GAME

The series finale between Corpus Christi and New Mexico gets underway at 3:00 p.m. CT tomorrow afternoon at the Outpost Ice Arena. Catch all the action live on NAHLTV or tune in on Retro Radio CC by downloading the app on your favorite smart device! The pregame show kicks off 15 minutes ahead of puck drop.

NEXT HOME SERIES

The IceRays return to the Hilliard Center for Ice Out Hunger weekend when we host the New Mexico Ice Wolves for a pair of games. The series kicks off on Friday, November 28, and wraps up on Saturday, November 29, with puck drop at 7:05 p.m. both nights.

Ice Out Hunger presented by HEB is a chance for the IceRays and our fans to give back to the Coastal Bend community. Fans that bring in five canned goods will receive one free ticket to the game. All donations will benefit the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

Friday will feature $1 Beer Night and meet and greet with Corpus Christi native and major league baseball player Jose Trevino! Saturday features the return of Post Game Skate presented by RTFC!

GRAB YOUR TICKETS NOW

Tickets start at just $5! Student and Active Military Tickets are available at the Hilliard Center Box Office with valid ID.

Grab yours now at www.goicerays.com, on Ticketmaster, or at the Hilliard Center box office.







North American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.