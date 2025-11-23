Bruins Offensive Surge Carries Team to Sweep in Minot

MINOT, ND - It was a tale of two different games this weekend as the Austin Bruins (11-5-2-1, 25 pts) swept the Minot Minotauros (7-9-1-2, 17 pts) on the road this weekend.

Going up against one of the best power play units in the NAHL, the Bruins were left shorthanded at the 10:50 mark of the first period Friday night after a tripping call on newcomer Alex Perrault. The Bruins did not flinch at the challenge, as Siamion and Matsvei Marshchanok broke away to connect on a shorthanded goal to put the Bruins on the board first. The shorty marked the third of the year for Siamion tying his brother for the league lead and added to the team's league leading total of nine on the year.

The Minotauros struck back just as the power play expired on a goal from Dominic Pajkic to send the game into the first intermission tied at one.

It would only take just under six minutes for the Bruins to take the lead back in the second period. Gavin Hruza planted himself in the slot and buried a one-timer past former Bruins goalie Devin Rustlie at 4:21 for the eventual game winning goal. Austin would be back on the PK moments after a Nathan Williams holding penalty. This time, Sam Kline would breakaway and feed a rebound through the legs of Rustlie for his third goal of the year and tenth shorthanded goal for the Bruins.

EJ Paddington would add onto the lead in the third and Austin Doyle found the back of the net with an empty net goal to solidify a 5-1 win, snapping the Tauros' four game winning streak.

The Bruins' penalty kill was the highlight of the night, killing all seven of Minot's power plays to accompany their two shorthanded goals. Friday was the third time this year and second time in a week that the Black and Gold netted two shorthanded goals in a game.

Jack Solomon stopped 36 of 37 shots to earn his 28th career win, passing Tyler Bruggeman for sole possession of third all-time.

Saturday started off a little differently. Minot pressured Austin early on, scoring just 28 seconds into the game on a goal from Arseni Vorobyov. The Tauros would score three goals on their first five shots including a power play goal from Lucca Ori to take a 3-0 lead.

Mikey Coleman would respond with a two goal first period including a power play goal to send the game into intermission with a 4-2 Minot lead. After an offensive onslaught Friday, the slow start seemed out of character for the Black and Gold.

This would change in the second when the Bruins would tack on two more from Trace Day and Gavin Hruza to tie things up at four a piece.

Austin wasn't done yet, as a backhander from EJ Paddington on the power play at 7:33 in the third for a third unanswered goal that would put the Bruins ahead for the first time on the night, Alvin Elisson would join the party just over a minute later with a quick shot from the left circle to beat Rustlie and add some insurance for the Bruins.

After allowing a fifth unanswered goal, Tauros' head coach Tyler Ebner would pull Rustlie in favor of Brian Cooke for the remainder of the period. Paddington would strike one final time on the power play after a scramble from Cooke led to a loose puck in the crease for the second year Bruin to tap in for his third goal of the weekend.

The Bruins would finish the game with a 7-5 win and the weekend sweep.

After recent struggles, the power play shined Saturday night with three goals on four opportunities. Solomon closed out the weekend stopping 61 of 67 shots. The second year Bruin's Saturday night win was the 29th of his career, tying Brett Miller for second most in Bruins history.

The Black and Gold have a busy week ahead with three games in four days kicking off Wednesday at 7:10 pm on the road in Mason City against the North Iowa Bulls.

Austin will host its annual Thanksgiving Game Thursday night at 7:05 pm from Riverside Arena paying tribute to broadcasting legend and Austin native John Madden with the first ever John Madden Night. All tickets to the game are $5 and can be found at tickets.austinbruins.com.







