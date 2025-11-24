Ice Wolves Top IceRays

Published on November 23, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The first period of the New Mexico Ice Wolves game against the Corpus Christi Ice Rays was an intense battle, with both teams exchanging early opportunities. The Ice Rays struck first, with Islom Dzhabberganov finding the net, giving them a 1-0 lead at 14:36. The Ice Wolves had a barrage of shots, totaling 15, but Xander Miceli was a fortress in goal for the Ice Rays. The period ended with the Ice Wolves trailing 1-0 despite their offensive pressure.

The second period saw a flurry of action and a shift in momentum. Cadyen Joramo tied the game for the Ice Wolves at 10:44, showing impressive hand-eye coordination. This ignited a spark, leading to Caleb DeBruyne dropping gloves in a fight and Tyler Hess engaging in another, though Hess received a game misconduct for a staged fight. The Ice Rays briefly regained the lead through Easton Swift's deflection, but Joramo answered with his second goal at 16:31, tying it 2-2. Daniel McGilvery then scored his first NAHL goal at 18:52, giving the Ice Wolves a 3-2 lead heading into the third period.

The third period saw Oskar Edberg score twice to cushion the Ice Wolves lead to 5-2 and Jackson Silverberg would turn the rest of the shots away earning the win.

Get your tickets for the next game at https://www.nmicewolves.com/.







North American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.