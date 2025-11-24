IceRays Drop Series Finale in New Mexico 5-2

Published on November 23, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Corpus Christi IceRays (7-11-2) fell short in the series finale against the New Mexico Ice Wolves (13-7-2) in a 5-2 defeat Sunday afternoon. Despite scoring first in all three games, the IceRays dropped the final two contests of the series.

For the fourth consecutive game of the road trip, Corpus Christi struck first in New Mexico on defenseman Islom Dzhabberganov's fourth goal of the season, giving the IceRays an early 1-0 lead. Emil Obstfelder delivered a perfect rink-wide pass to set up the opening goal. New Mexico responded with heavy pressure to close out the frame, but Xander Miceli was sharp between the pipes, making 15 saves in the first period to keep Corpus Christi on top 1-0 at intermission.

New Mexico kept its foot on the gas in the second and cashed in just before the halfway point with an equalizer from Cayden Joramo. Tensions rose following the goal as two fights erupted on consecutive faceoffs involving IceRays forwards William Stewart and Jonathan Pylypuik. Corpus Christi answered the skirmishes with a go-ahead goal by Easton Swift, who redirected a shot in front of Ice Wolves netminder Jackson Silverberg to restore a 2-1 lead. But the Ice Wolves punched back in the final five minutes of the frame, flipping the score with Joramo's second of the game and Daniel McGillvary's first career goal, taking a 3-2 advantage into the break.

The third period was a sluggish one for Corpus Christi, which managed just four shots on Silverberg as it pushed to tie the game. New Mexico extended its lead seven minutes into the period on a rebound chipped home by Oscar Edberg. The Ice Wolves continued the assault, piling up a total of 53 shots in the contest. Edberg added another for good measure as New Mexico took the series finale 5-2. The IceRays finished their seven-game road trip 1-4-2 collecting four of a possible fourteen points.

NEXT HOME SERIES

The IceRays return to the Hilliard Center for Ice Out Hunger weekend when we host the New Mexico Ice Wolves for a pair of games. The series kicks off on Friday, November 28, and wraps up on Saturday, November 29, with puck drop at 7:05 p.m. both nights.

Ice Out Hunger presented by HEB is a chance for the IceRays and our fans to give back to the Coastal Bend community. Fans that bring in five canned goods will receive one free ticket to the game. All donations will benefit the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

Friday will feature $1 Beer Night and meet and greet with Corpus Christi native and major league baseball player Jose Trevino! Saturday features the return of Post Game Skate presented by RTFC!

GRAB YOUR TICKETS NOW

Tickets start at just $5! Student and Active Military Tickets are available at the Hilliard Center Box Office with valid ID.

Grab yours now at www.goicerays.com, on Ticketmaster, or at the Hilliard Center box office.







