Wolverines Outlast Ice Dogs in Chaotic OT Win

Published on November 23, 2025 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Wolverines struck first courtesy of Andrew Karkoc's fifth-minute opener. Sam Evert added another in the first, with Fairbanks slipping one in between the two Anchorage tallies.

But before the period could close, the Ice Dogs answered with three straight, sending the Wolverines to the locker room trailing by two.

Anchorage owned the second frame. Karkoc and Evert each buried their second of the night, joined by goals from Bowen Burke and Luc Bydal to swing momentum firmly back to the Wolverines.

Fairbanks tightened the gap seven minutes into the third, and just when the Wolverines thought they had locked down a regulation win, the Ice Dogs capitalized on a defensive breakdown; tying the game with one second left on the clock.

With just over 30 seconds remaining in the extra frame, Connor Jalbert connected with Chase Trompeter, who sealed the win for the Wolverines.

It was a chippy battle from start to finish, with the teams combining for 88 penalty minutes.

Liam Ernst backstopped the victory with a 30-save performance on 36 shots.

The Wolverines return home Wednesday to face the Kenai River Brown Bears in their final home game until January.

Get your tickets now at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com.







North American Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2025

Wolverines Outlast Ice Dogs in Chaotic OT Win - Anchorage Wolverines

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.